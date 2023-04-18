PittsburghColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33594Totals363103
Hayes 3b3010Profar lf5010
Reynolds lf4010Bryant rf5111
Joe 1b5120Blackmon dh3020
Santana dh3111Cron 1b5110
Suwinski cf-rf3223McMahon 3b4120
Smith-Njigba rf3000Díaz c4022
R.Castro ph-ss1000Daza cf2000
Bae ss-cf3010Trejo 2b-ss4000
Marcano 2b4110Tovar ss3010
Hedges c4000Moustakas ph1000
H.Castro 2b0000

Pittsburgh0104000005
Colorado3000000003

E_Bae (2), Cron (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Joe (4), Santana (6), Reynolds (3), McMahon 2 (5), Díaz (5), Blackmon 2 (5). 3B_Marcano (1), Joe (2). HR_Suwinski 2 (4), Bryant (3). SB_Hayes (3). S_Daza (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Velasquez W,2-2653337
Underwood Jr. H,3120001
Stephenson H,1120001
Bednar S,5-6110001
Colorado
Ureña L,0-342-375522
Suter11-300021
Lamet110012
Hand100001
Johnson110011

WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:39. A_19,495 (50,144).

