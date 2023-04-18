|Pittsburgh
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Joe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Suwinski cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smith-Njigba rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|R.Castro ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bae ss-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trejo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|400
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Bae (2), Cron (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Joe (4), Santana (6), Reynolds (3), McMahon 2 (5), Díaz (5), Blackmon 2 (5). 3B_Marcano (1), Joe (2). HR_Suwinski 2 (4), Bryant (3). SB_Hayes (3). S_Daza (1).
|4
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:39. A_19,495 (50,144).
