|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|6
|7
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.319
|Joe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Suwinski cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Smith-Njigba rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-R.Castro ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Bae ss-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Marcano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|3
|10
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Bryant rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.345
|Daza cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Trejo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|H.Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Pittsburgh
|010
|400
|000_5
|9
|1
|Colorado
|300
|000
|000_3
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Smith-Njigba in the 8th. b-lined out for Tovar in the 8th.
E_Bae (2), Cron (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Joe (4), Santana (6), Reynolds (3), McMahon 2 (5), Díaz (5), Blackmon 2 (5). 3B_Marcano (1), Joe (2). HR_Suwinski 2 (4), off Ureña; Bryant (3), off Velasquez. RBIs_Suwinski 3 (8), Santana (10), Bryant (6), Díaz 2 (10). SB_Hayes (3). CS_Bae (1), Hayes (2). S_Daza.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Joe, Santana, Reynolds, Smith-Njigba 2); Colorado 6 (Cron 2, Moustakas, Profar, Tovar, Daza). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Colorado 2 for 11.
GIDP_Bae, Bryant.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Marcano, Joe); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Tovar, Cron).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 2-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|7
|95
|5.12
|Underwood Jr., H, 3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.32
|Stephenson, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|0.00
|Bednar, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.12
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-3
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|70
|9.82
|Suter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|1.54
|Lamet
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|5.62
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.35
|Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-0. WP_Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:39. A_19,495 (50,144).
