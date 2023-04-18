PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3359467
Hayes 3b301020.212
Reynolds lf401012.319
Joe 1b512001.310
Santana dh311111.246
Suwinski cf-rf322310.265
Smith-Njigba rf300001.138
a-R.Castro ph-ss100000.317
Bae ss-cf301011.226
Marcano 2b411000.111
Hedges c400001.136

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals363103310
Profar lf501002.224
Bryant rf511100.314
Blackmon dh302020.300
Cron 1b511003.242
McMahon 3b412002.217
Díaz c402201.345
Daza cf200011.258
Trejo 2b-ss400001.261
Tovar ss301000.200
b-Moustakas ph100000.167
H.Castro 2b000000.148

Pittsburgh010400000_591
Colorado300000000_3101

a-grounded out for Smith-Njigba in the 8th. b-lined out for Tovar in the 8th.

E_Bae (2), Cron (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 10. 2B_Joe (4), Santana (6), Reynolds (3), McMahon 2 (5), Díaz (5), Blackmon 2 (5). 3B_Marcano (1), Joe (2). HR_Suwinski 2 (4), off Ureña; Bryant (3), off Velasquez. RBIs_Suwinski 3 (8), Santana (10), Bryant (6), Díaz 2 (10). SB_Hayes (3). CS_Bae (1), Hayes (2). S_Daza.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Joe, Santana, Reynolds, Smith-Njigba 2); Colorado 6 (Cron 2, Moustakas, Profar, Tovar, Daza). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Colorado 2 for 11.

GIDP_Bae, Bryant.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Marcano, Joe); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Tovar, Cron).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, W, 2-2653337955.12
Underwood Jr., H, 3120001134.32
Stephenson, H, 1120001220.00
Bednar, S, 5-6110001131.12
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 0-342-375522709.82
Suter11-300021271.54
Lamet110012195.62
Hand100001101.35
Johnson110011245.40

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 2-0. WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Adam Beck; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:39. A_19,495 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you