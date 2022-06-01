|Pittsburgh
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|2
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Castillo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Chang dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suwinski rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Pittsburgh
|220
|000
|001
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (7). HR_Chavis (5), Marcano (2), T.Turner (5). SB_Lux (3). S_Marcano (2).
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Keller (Ríos).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:09. A_52,686 (56,000).
