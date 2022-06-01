PittsburghLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375115Totals30342
Hayes 3b4110Betts rf4000
Reynolds cf5011Freeman 1b4110
Chavis 1b4122T.Turner ss4122
Castillo 2b3010Smith c3000
VanMeter ph-2b2000Ríos dh2000
Castro ss4010J.Turner 3b3100
Chang dh4000Taylor cf3010
Suwinski rf4010Lux 2b3000
Heineman c4230Pillar lf4000
Marcano lf3112

Pittsburgh2200000015
Los Angeles0020010003

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (7). HR_Chavis (5), Marcano (2), T.Turner (5). SB_Lux (3). S_Marcano (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Keller W,2-5522255
Beede H,12-311012
Underwood Jr. H,311-310011
Stratton H,5100003
Crowe S,2-4100000
Los Angeles
Urías L,3-5684418
Graterol12-310002
Price11-321113

HBP_Keller (Ríos).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:09. A_52,686 (56,000).

