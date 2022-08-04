|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|5
|9
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|c-Hiura ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|b-Taylor ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|3
|5
|4
|Marcano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Reynolds dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Madris 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|a-Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Allen cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Delay c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Milwaukee
|001
|020
|000
|1_4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|200
|2_5
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Madris in the 8th. b-grounded out for J.Davis in the 9th. c-grounded out for Yelich in the 10th.
LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Renfroe (13), Wong (17), Reynolds (12). HR_Caratini (8), off Thompson; Brosseau (5), off Thompson. RBIs_Caratini (21), Brosseau 2 (17), Wong (28), Marcano (7), Gamel (24), Reynolds (34). CS_Cruz (4). S_Renfroe.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Caratini, Renfroe 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Cruz, Hayes 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_McCutchen, Caratini, Renfroe, Hayes. GIDP_Taylor, Allen, Hayes.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Wong, Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Chavis).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|2
|3
|3
|95
|3.49
|Boxberger, BS, 1-8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.66
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.85
|Williams
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.77
|Bush, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|20.25
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|75
|5.15
|Stout
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.57
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Holderman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.74
|Underwood Jr., W, 1-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|23
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 2-1, Bush 1-1, Stout 1-0. IBB_off Holderman (Caratini), off Underwood Jr. (Tellez), off Bush (Gamel), off Bush (Cruz). HBP_Holderman (Brosseau), Underwood Jr. (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Bush, Thompson. PB_Caratini (4).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:22. A_13,485 (38,747).
