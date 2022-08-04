MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3447459
Yelich dh400003.261
c-Hiura ph-dh100000.236
Adames ss501001.224
Tellez 1b401011.239
McCutchen lf300020.254
Wong 2b401102.257
Renfroe rf411000.246
Caratini c311110.232
Brosseau 3b311201.293
J.Davis cf201011.250
b-Taylor ph-cf110000.227

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36512354
Marcano 2b412110.269
Reynolds dh412110.258
Gamel lf402111.237
Hayes 3b501000.246
Cruz ss401012.219
Madris 1b300000.189
a-Chavis ph-1b101000.248
Allen cf321010.133
Mitchell rf400000.208
Delay c412001.298

Milwaukee0010200001_470
Pittsburgh0100002002_5120

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Madris in the 8th. b-grounded out for J.Davis in the 9th. c-grounded out for Yelich in the 10th.

LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Renfroe (13), Wong (17), Reynolds (12). HR_Caratini (8), off Thompson; Brosseau (5), off Thompson. RBIs_Caratini (21), Brosseau 2 (17), Wong (28), Marcano (7), Gamel (24), Reynolds (34). CS_Cruz (4). S_Renfroe.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Wong, Caratini, Renfroe 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Reynolds, Cruz, Hayes 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Caratini, Renfroe, Hayes. GIDP_Taylor, Allen, Hayes.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Brosseau, Wong, Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Chavis).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff61-383233953.49
Boxberger, BS, 1-82-31000052.66
Milner110001152.85
Williams111000111.77
Bush, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-311120720.25
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson41-343315755.15
Stout12-310012242.57
Ramirez110002140.00
Holderman210010201.74
Underwood Jr., W, 1-3101020233.77

Inherited runners-scored_Boxberger 2-1, Bush 1-1, Stout 1-0. IBB_off Holderman (Caratini), off Underwood Jr. (Tellez), off Bush (Gamel), off Bush (Cruz). HBP_Holderman (Brosseau), Underwood Jr. (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Bush, Thompson. PB_Caratini (4).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:22. A_13,485 (38,747).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you