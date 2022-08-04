MilwaukeePittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34474Totals365123
Yelich dh4000Marcano 2b4121
Hiura ph-dh1000Reynolds dh4121
Adames ss5010Gamel lf4021
Tellez 1b4010Hayes 3b5010
McCutchen lf3000Cruz ss4010
Wong 2b4011Madris 1b3000
Renfroe rf4110Chavis ph-1b1010
Caratini c3111Allen cf3210
Brosseau 3b3112Mitchell rf4000
J.Davis cf2010Delay c4120
Taylor ph-cf1100

Milwaukee00102000014
Pittsburgh01000020025

DP_Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Renfroe (13), Wong (17), Reynolds (12). HR_Caratini (8), Brosseau (5). S_Renfroe (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Woodruff61-383233
Boxberger BS,1-82-310000
Milner110001
Williams111000
Bush L,0-1 BS,0-11-311120
Pittsburgh
Thompson41-343315
Stout12-310012
Ramirez110002
Holderman210010
Underwood Jr. W,1-3101020

HBP_Holderman (Brosseau), Underwood Jr. (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Bush, Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:22. A_13,485 (38,747).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you