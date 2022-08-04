|Milwaukee
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|3
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hiura ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Madris 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Allen cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Delay c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Taylor ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|020
|000
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|200
|—
|5
DP_Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Renfroe (13), Wong (17), Reynolds (12). HR_Caratini (8), Brosseau (5). S_Renfroe (1).
|6
|8
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
HBP_Holderman (Brosseau), Underwood Jr. (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Bush, Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:22. A_13,485 (38,747).
