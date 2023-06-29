San DiegoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33474Totals305104
Tatis Jr. dh5000Suwinski cf3111
Soto lf3010McCutchen dh4120
Machado 3b5000Davis rf4132
Bogaerts ss3010Palacios lf0000
Cronenworth 1b3110Santana 1b4020
Odor rf2110Joe lf-rf4000
Dixon ph-rf2000Gonzales ss3001
Kim 2b3122Bae 2b2000
Grisham cf4112Castro ph-2b0100
Nola c3000Triolo 3b3120
Sánchez ph0000Delay c3000

San Diego0301000004
Pittsburgh00010130x5

E_T.Hill (3). DP_San Diego 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Kim (11), Santana (18), McCutchen (10). HR_Grisham (7), Kim (9). SF_Kim (3), Gonzales (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Musgrove672216
T.Hill L,1-2 BS,0-21-323210
García12-310000
Pittsburgh
Ortiz42-364430
Borucki11-300000
Moreta W,4-2100011
Perdomo H,22-310002
Bednar S,16-1711-300013

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:29. A_16,871 (38,753).

