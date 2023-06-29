|San Diego
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|4
|Tatis Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Palacios lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Odor rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Joe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kim 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Bae 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Castro ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Triolo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Sánchez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|030
|100
|000
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|30x
|—
|5
E_T.Hill (3). DP_San Diego 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Kim (11), Santana (18), McCutchen (10). HR_Grisham (7), Kim (9). SF_Kim (3), Gonzales (1).
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:29. A_16,871 (38,753).
