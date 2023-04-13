PittsburghSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34594Totals34060
Hayes 3b4110Donovan 2b5020
McCutchen rf3111Burleson lf4010
Santana dh3021Goldschmidt 1b4010
Reynolds ph-dh1000Arenado 3b4010
Choi 1b5000W.Contreras c2000
Joe lf4121Gorman dh3000
Castro ss3111O'Neill cf4010
Mathias 2b4000Walker rf4000
Bae cf4110Edman ss4000
Delay c3010

Pittsburgh0000011215
St. Louis0000000000

E_Mathias (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 10. 2B_Santana 2 (5), McCutchen (3), Hayes (4), Donovan (1), Goldschmidt (5), O'Neill (1). HR_Joe (1), Castro (1). SB_Gorman (1), W.Contreras (1). SF_McCutchen (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Velasquez W,1-2630026
Underwood Jr. H,2100002
Holderman120010
Moreta110002
St. Louis
Montgomery L,2-161-362225
Hicks1-300020
Cabrera122203
Stratton11-311111

Cabrera pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Velasquez, Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:41. A_37,805 (44,494).

