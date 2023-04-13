|Pittsburgh
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|34
|0
|6
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Donovan 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|McCutchen rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Burleson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|W.Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gorman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bae cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|121
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Mathias (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 10. 2B_Santana 2 (5), McCutchen (3), Hayes (4), Donovan (1), Goldschmidt (5), O'Neill (1). HR_Joe (1), Castro (1). SB_Gorman (1), W.Contreras (1). SF_McCutchen (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Velasquez W,1-2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Underwood Jr. H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holderman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moreta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|St. Louis
|Montgomery L,2-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hicks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cabrera
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Cabrera pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Velasquez, Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:41. A_37,805 (44,494).
