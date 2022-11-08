PITTSBURGH (1-0)
Brown 3-3 2-2 8, Hutcherson 3-9 0-0 7, Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Harris 3-10 3-3 10, Lewis 3-7 2-2 11, Hayford 1-3 0-0 2, King 3-6 3-3 9, Strickland 1-6 0-0 2, Strother 0-1 0-0 0, Washenitz 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 10-10 56
COPPIN ST. (0-1)
Bucknor 2-3 0-0 4, Salley 3-7 1-2 7, Evans 2-3 0-0 5, Staples 2-18 6-6 10, Watkins 4-18 5-5 14, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Reos 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 1-2 1, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-51 13-15 41
|Pittsburgh
|20
|8
|12
|16
|—
|56
|Coppin St.
|10
|5
|18
|8
|—
|41
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-15 (Hutcherson 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Harris 1-2, Lewis 3-4, Hayford 0-1, Strickland 0-4, Strother 0-1), Coppin St. 2-18 (Bucknor 0-1, Evans 1-1, Staples 0-8, Watkins 1-7, Reos 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 11 (Harris 4), Coppin St. 4 (Staples 4). Fouled Out_Coppin St. Watkins. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 37 (Hutcherson 8), Coppin St. 31 (Salley 7). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, Coppin St. 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_516.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.