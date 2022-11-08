|FG
|PITTSBURGH (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|26
|3-3
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|3
|8
|Hutcherson
|23
|3-9
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|4
|7
|Johnson
|31
|3-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|7
|Harris
|32
|3-10
|3-3
|1-4
|4
|4
|10
|Lewis
|27
|3-7
|2-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|11
|Hayford
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|King
|23
|3-6
|3-3
|4-7
|2
|0
|9
|Strickland
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Strother
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Washenitz
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|10-10
|9-37
|11
|21
|56
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Lewis 3-4, Hutcherson 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Harris 1-2, Hayford 0-1, Strickland 0-4, Strother 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Hutcherson 4, Johnson 2, King 2, Harris 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Harris 4, Lewis 4, King 3, Hutcherson 2, Johnson 1, Hayford 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Hutcherson 3, Brown 1, Harris 1, Lewis 1, King 1, Strickland 1, Washenitz 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COPPIN ST. (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bucknor
|33
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Salley
|22
|3-7
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|7
|Evans
|34
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Staples
|35
|2-18
|6-6
|0-4
|4
|1
|10
|Watkins
|35
|4-18
|5-5
|1-2
|0
|5
|14
|Hamilton
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|0
|Reos
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|13
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Roberts
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|13-51
|13-15
|11-31
|4
|12
|41
Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Evans 1-1, Watkins 1-7, Bucknor 0-1, Staples 0-8, Reos 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Watkins 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Watkins 6, Staples 3, Team 3, Bucknor 2, Reos 2, Salley 1, Hamilton 1, Roberts 1)
Steals: 10 (Staples 3, Watkins 3, Bucknor 1, Salley 1, Evans 1, Hamilton 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Pittsburgh
|20
|8
|12
|16
|—
|56
|Coppin St.
|10
|5
|18
|8
|—
|41
A_516
Officials_Tammy Holman, Darwin Thompson, Nate Walker
