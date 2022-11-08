FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown263-32-22-5038
Hutcherson233-90-01-8047
Johnson313-60-01-6147
Harris323-103-31-44410
Lewis273-72-20-43111
Hayford171-30-00-1112
King233-63-34-7209
Strickland121-60-00-0022
Strother70-10-00-1000
Washenitz20-10-00-0020
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20020-5210-109-37112156

Percentages: FG 38.462, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Lewis 3-4, Hutcherson 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Harris 1-2, Hayford 0-1, Strickland 0-4, Strother 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Hutcherson 4, Johnson 2, King 2, Harris 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Harris 4, Lewis 4, King 3, Hutcherson 2, Johnson 1, Hayford 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Hutcherson 3, Brown 1, Harris 1, Lewis 1, King 1, Strickland 1, Washenitz 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
COPPIN ST. (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bucknor332-30-01-2004
Salley223-71-22-7007
Evans342-30-00-4025
Staples352-186-60-44110
Watkins354-185-51-20514
Hamilton190-00-02-5030
Reos30-10-00-0000
Jenkins130-11-20-1011
Roberts60-00-01-1000
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20013-5113-1511-3141241

Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Evans 1-1, Watkins 1-7, Bucknor 0-1, Staples 0-8, Reos 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Watkins 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Watkins 6, Staples 3, Team 3, Bucknor 2, Reos 2, Salley 1, Hamilton 1, Roberts 1)

Steals: 10 (Staples 3, Watkins 3, Bucknor 1, Salley 1, Evans 1, Hamilton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Pittsburgh208121656
Coppin St.10518841

A_516

Officials_Tammy Holman, Darwin Thompson, Nate Walker

