First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 1 (Gaudreau), 7:13. 2, Columbus, Roslovic 1, 18:44 (sh). Penalties_Rust, PIT (Slashing), 3:27; Peeke, CBJ (Cross Checking), 11:22; Johnson, CBJ (Slashing), 17:48.
Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, Archibald 1 (Poehling), 3:43. 4, Columbus, Johnson 1 (Roslovic), 3:57. 5, Pittsburgh, Rutta 2 (Kapanen, Archibald), 10:04. 6, Pittsburgh, Heinen 2 (Crosby), 14:19. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (Interference), 7:03.
Third Period_7, Pittsburgh, Crosby 3 (Dumoulin), 5:38. 8, Pittsburgh, Heinen 3 (Joseph, Crosby), 14:07. 9, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Rutta, Kapanen), 14:51. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-16-16_39. Columbus 17-6-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 1.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 2-2-0 (39-33).
A_18,051 (18,500). T_2:35.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jesse Marquis.
