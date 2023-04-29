PittsburghWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals346106Totals34383
Hayes 3b5010Call cf4020
Reynolds lf4011Candelario 3b4010
McCutchen dh4110Meneses dh4000
Joe 1b4211Garrett lf3100
Castro ss5020García 2b4220
Andujar rf3123Thomas rf4001
Suwinski pr-rf0100Smith 1b4000
Mathias 2b2010Adams c4022
Marcano 2b1000Abrams ss3010
Bae cf4110
Hedges c2001

Pittsburgh0101020206
Washington0002010003

E_Hedges (2). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Washington 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Washington 5. 2B_Castro (5), McCutchen (5), Reynolds (7), Call (2), Adams (1), Candelario (5). 3B_García (1). HR_Joe (4), Andujar (1). SB_García (1), Suwinski (5). SF_Reynolds (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Hill W,3-261-383205
Stephenson H,62-300001
Holderman H,9100000
Bednar S,9-10100002
Washington
Corbin L,1-451-373312
Edwards Jr.2-311110
Ward111132
Banda011110
Ramírez100000
Weems100012

Ward pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Banda pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Banda (Marcano). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:52. A_22,090 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

