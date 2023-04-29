|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Call cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joe 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Castro ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|García 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Andujar rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Suwinski pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Adams c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Marcano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bae cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|010
|102
|020
|—
|6
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
E_Hedges (2). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Washington 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Washington 5. 2B_Castro (5), McCutchen (5), Reynolds (7), Call (2), Adams (1), Candelario (5). 3B_García (1). HR_Joe (4), Andujar (1). SB_García (1), Suwinski (5). SF_Reynolds (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Hill W,3-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Stephenson H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holderman H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar S,9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Corbin L,1-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ward
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Banda
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Ward pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Banda pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Banda (Marcano). WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:52. A_22,090 (41,376).
