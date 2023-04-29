PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34610676
Hayes 3b501002.228
Reynolds lf401101.299
McCutchen dh411010.271
Joe 1b421112.301
Castro ss502001.288
Andujar rf312310.667
1-Suwinski pr-rf010010.276
Mathias 2b201010.303
Marcano 2b100000.269
Bae cf411000.253
Hedges c200120.162

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3438308
Call cf402001.253
Candelario 3b401000.233
Meneses dh400001.252
Garrett lf310001.343
García 2b422000.236
Thomas rf400101.258
Smith 1b400002.221
Adams c402202.250
Abrams ss301000.226

Pittsburgh010102020_6101
Washington000201000_380

1-ran for Andujar in the 8th.

E_Hedges (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Washington 5. 2B_Castro (5), McCutchen (5), Reynolds (7), Call (2), Adams (1), Candelario (5). 3B_García (1). HR_Joe (4), off Corbin; Andujar (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_Andujar 3 (3), Joe (11), Hedges (4), Reynolds (21), Adams 2 (2), Thomas (10). SB_García (1), Suwinski (5). CS_Castro (2), Hayes (3). SF_Reynolds.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Bae 2, McCutchen, Marcano, Castro 2); Washington 4 (Abrams, Garrett 2, Meneses). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 14; Washington 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mathias, Castro, Thomas. LIDP_Candelario.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Mathias, Castro).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 3-261-3832051034.18
Stephenson, H, 62-30000180.00
Holderman, H, 9100000113.46
Bednar, S, 9-10100002130.69
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 1-451-373312915.74
Edwards Jr.2-311110171.74
Ward111132294.82
Banda011110136.43
Ramírez100000145.40
Weems100012210.00

Banda pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-1, Banda 1-1, Ramírez 3-1. IBB_off Ward (McCutchen). HBP_Banda (Marcano). WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:52. A_22,090 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

