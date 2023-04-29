|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|7
|6
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Joe 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.301
|Castro ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Andujar rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.667
|1-Suwinski pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Marcano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Bae cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.162
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Call cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Garrett lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|García 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Adams c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Pittsburgh
|010
|102
|020_6
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|201
|000_3
|8
|0
1-ran for Andujar in the 8th.
E_Hedges (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Washington 5. 2B_Castro (5), McCutchen (5), Reynolds (7), Call (2), Adams (1), Candelario (5). 3B_García (1). HR_Joe (4), off Corbin; Andujar (1), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_Andujar 3 (3), Joe (11), Hedges (4), Reynolds (21), Adams 2 (2), Thomas (10). SB_García (1), Suwinski (5). CS_Castro (2), Hayes (3). SF_Reynolds.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Bae 2, McCutchen, Marcano, Castro 2); Washington 4 (Abrams, Garrett 2, Meneses). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 14; Washington 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Mathias, Castro, Thomas. LIDP_Candelario.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Mathias, Castro).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 3-2
|6
|1-3
|8
|3
|2
|0
|5
|103
|4.18
|Stephenson, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Holderman, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.46
|Bednar, S, 9-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.69
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 1-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|91
|5.74
|Edwards Jr.
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.74
|Ward
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|29
|4.82
|Banda
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|6.43
|Ramírez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.40
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
Banda pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-1, Banda 1-1, Ramírez 3-1. IBB_off Ward (McCutchen). HBP_Banda (Marcano). WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:52. A_22,090 (41,376).
