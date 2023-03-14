FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
G.Diaz Graham371-80-10-5123
Burton193-50-01-3346
Cummings406-131-20-34215
Elliott383-95-72-50213
Hinson384-92-32-41112
Sibande234-91-20-51111
J.Diaz Graham40-10-00-0000
Totals20021-549-155-25101260

Percentages: FG .389, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hinson 2-3, Sibande 2-3, Cummings 2-4, Elliott 2-6, G.Diaz Graham 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Diaz Graham 2, Burton, Hinson).

Turnovers: 6 (Sibande 3, Burton 2, Elliott).

Steals: 7 (Cummings 2, Elliott 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries393-80-01-13109
Smith295-113-42-81213
Davis307-130-11-15315
Moore375-112-21-45314
Matthews191-30-04-7242
T.Stevenson151-40-02-3012
McNair111-50-01-4012
Jones80-30-00-0020
Murphy61-20-00-0012
Reed60-30-02-2010
Totals20024-635-714-42141859

Percentages: FG .381, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Jeffries 3-6, Moore 2-7, Davis 1-4, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Reed 0-1, Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jeffries, Jones, McNair, Smith).

Turnovers: 14 (Smith 5, Moore 3, Davis 2, Jones, Matthews, McNair, T.Stevenson).

Steals: 1 (T.Stevenson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pittsburgh352560
Mississippi St.342559

