|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Diaz Graham
|37
|1-8
|0-1
|0-5
|1
|2
|3
|Burton
|19
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|4
|6
|Cummings
|40
|6-13
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|15
|Elliott
|38
|3-9
|5-7
|2-5
|0
|2
|13
|Hinson
|38
|4-9
|2-3
|2-4
|1
|1
|12
|Sibande
|23
|4-9
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|11
|J.Diaz Graham
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-54
|9-15
|5-25
|10
|12
|60
Percentages: FG .389, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hinson 2-3, Sibande 2-3, Cummings 2-4, Elliott 2-6, G.Diaz Graham 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Diaz Graham 2, Burton, Hinson).
Turnovers: 6 (Sibande 3, Burton 2, Elliott).
Steals: 7 (Cummings 2, Elliott 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Hinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jeffries
|39
|3-8
|0-0
|1-13
|1
|0
|9
|Smith
|29
|5-11
|3-4
|2-8
|1
|2
|13
|Davis
|30
|7-13
|0-1
|1-1
|5
|3
|15
|Moore
|37
|5-11
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|3
|14
|Matthews
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|4
|2
|T.Stevenson
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|McNair
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Jones
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Murphy
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Reed
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|5-7
|14-42
|14
|18
|59
Percentages: FG .381, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Jeffries 3-6, Moore 2-7, Davis 1-4, McNair 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Reed 0-1, Jones 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jeffries, Jones, McNair, Smith).
Turnovers: 14 (Smith 5, Moore 3, Davis 2, Jones, Matthews, McNair, T.Stevenson).
Steals: 1 (T.Stevenson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pittsburgh
|35
|25
|—
|60
|Mississippi St.
|34
|25
|—
|59
.
