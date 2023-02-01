PITTSBURGH (16-7)
Federiko 4-5 0-0 8, Burton 6-18 6-6 19, Cummings 8-11 0-1 21, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Hinson 1-7 0-1 2, Sibande 4-7 2-3 10, G.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, J.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-11 65.
NORTH CAROLINA (15-7)
Black 1-5 0-0 2, Nance 6-14 0-0 13, Bacot 3-10 9-15 15, Davis 3-15 2-4 8, Love 8-18 2-3 22, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Nickel 1-2 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Styles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 13-22 64.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 7-19 (Cummings 5-6, Elliott 1-2, Burton 1-5, G.Diaz Graham 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Hinson 0-4), North Carolina 5-27 (Love 4-11, Nance 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Nickel 0-1, Black 0-3, Davis 0-6). Fouled Out_Cummings. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 31 (Sibande 7), North Carolina 39 (Bacot 11). Assists_Pittsburgh 6 (Cummings 3), North Carolina 6 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, North Carolina 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.