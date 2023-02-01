|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Federiko
|29
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|8
|Burton
|34
|6-18
|6-6
|1-5
|0
|2
|19
|Cummings
|33
|8-11
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|5
|21
|Elliott
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Hinson
|30
|1-7
|0-1
|0-6
|1
|4
|2
|Sibande
|29
|4-7
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|0
|10
|G.Diaz Graham
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Santos
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|J.Diaz Graham
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|8-11
|6-31
|6
|21
|65
Percentages: FG .455, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Cummings 5-6, Elliott 1-2, Burton 1-5, G.Diaz Graham 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Hinson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 3, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham).
Turnovers: 9 (Burton 3, Cummings 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Federiko, Hinson).
Steals: 2 (Cummings, Sibande).
Technical Fouls: Cummings, 17:24 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Black
|30
|1-5
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|4
|2
|Nance
|37
|6-14
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|13
|Bacot
|35
|3-10
|9-15
|5-11
|1
|3
|15
|Davis
|37
|3-15
|2-4
|2-8
|3
|4
|8
|Love
|37
|8-18
|2-3
|0-6
|1
|2
|22
|Dunn
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Nickel
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Trimble
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Styles
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-66
|13-22
|15-39
|6
|17
|64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .591.
3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Love 4-11, Nance 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Nickel 0-1, Black 0-3, Davis 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Black 2, Bacot, Nance, Trimble).
Turnovers: 8 (Bacot 2, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love).
Steals: 1 (Davis).
Technical Fouls: Davis, 17:24 second.
|Pittsburgh
|34
|31
|—
|65
|North Carolina
|33
|31
|—
|64
.
