FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Federiko294-50-01-4048
Burton346-186-61-50219
Cummings338-110-10-23521
Elliott272-40-01-4115
Hinson301-70-10-6142
Sibande294-72-32-70010
G.Diaz Graham90-30-00-0010
Santos60-00-00-1030
J.Diaz Graham30-00-01-2110
Totals20025-558-116-3162165

Percentages: FG .455, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Cummings 5-6, Elliott 1-2, Burton 1-5, G.Diaz Graham 0-1, Sibande 0-1, Hinson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Federiko 3, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham).

Turnovers: 9 (Burton 3, Cummings 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Federiko, Hinson).

Steals: 2 (Cummings, Sibande).

Technical Fouls: Cummings, 17:24 second.

FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Black301-50-05-9042
Nance376-140-02-41013
Bacot353-109-155-111315
Davis373-152-42-8348
Love378-182-30-61222
Dunn91-20-00-0032
Nickel61-20-01-1002
Trimble50-00-00-0010
Washington30-00-00-0000
Styles10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-6613-2215-3961764

Percentages: FG .348, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 5-27, .185 (Love 4-11, Nance 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Nickel 0-1, Black 0-3, Davis 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Black 2, Bacot, Nance, Trimble).

Turnovers: 8 (Bacot 2, Davis 2, Nance 2, Black, Love).

Steals: 1 (Davis).

Technical Fouls: Davis, 17:24 second.

Pittsburgh343165
North Carolina333164

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you