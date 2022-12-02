PITTSBURGH (6-3)
Hugley 1-3 0-0 2, Burton 9-14 6-6 24, Cummings 1-7 3-3 6, Elliott 3-6 0-1 7, Hinson 4-9 3-5 13, Federiko 3-5 0-0 6, Sibande 4-9 0-0 10, J.Diaz Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-15 68.
NC STATE (7-2)
Mahorcic 3-4 3-6 9, Clark 0-8 2-2 2, Joiner 0-12 1-2 1, Morsell 4-8 0-0 9, Smith 5-13 2-2 15, Burns 5-10 3-6 13, Gantt 1-1 0-0 3, Thomas 2-2 0-0 5, Ross 1-2 1-1 3, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-19 60.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-22 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1), NC State 6-27 (Smith 3-8, Gantt 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Clark 0-7, Joiner 0-7). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 32 (Elliott 9), NC State 37 (Clark 9). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Burton, Cummings 4), NC State 9 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 17, NC State 19. A_12,798 (19,772).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.