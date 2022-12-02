FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hugley141-30-00-0032
Burton389-146-60-44124
Cummings361-73-30-2436
Elliott303-60-10-9127
Hinson264-93-53-80313
Federiko253-50-01-2036
Sibande234-90-00-31210
J.Diaz Graham60-10-00-3000
Santos20-00-00-1000
Totals20025-5412-154-32101768

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham).

Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).

Steals: 5 (Burton 2, Elliott 2, Cummings).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NC STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mahorcic143-43-61-3139
Clark260-82-22-9132
Joiner380-121-21-6211
Morsell394-80-01-2129
Smith325-132-22-64415
Burns225-103-63-60213
Gantt141-10-02-4023
Thomas102-20-00-1005
Ross41-21-10-0013
Dowuona10-00-00-0010
Totals20021-6012-1912-3791960

Percentages: FG .350, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Smith 3-8, Gantt 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Clark 0-7, Joiner 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Clark 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Joiner 5, Burns 2, Smith 2, Gantt, Mahorcic, Morsell).

Steals: 8 (Smith 2, Clark, Gantt, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pittsburgh333568
NC State283260

A_12,798 (19,772).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

