AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37610516
Acuña Jr. rf500001.339
Albies 2b521200.261
Riley 3b512001.273
Olson 1b412200.266
Murphy c311001.275
Ozuna dh301111.236
Rosario lf300000.242
a-d'Arnaud ph100001.250
Pillar lf000000.233
Arcia ss401001.297
Harris II cf412000.283

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3279768
Joe 1b311210.244
b-Rivas ph-1b100000.267
Reynolds lf310021.265
McCutchen dh411102.260
Davis rf411102.220
Palacios rf000000.234
Suwinski cf311012.217
Rodríguez c311010.236
Triolo 3b302210.278
Peguero 2b412101.233
Williams ss400000.286

Atlanta000410001_6100
Pittsburgh00610000x_791

a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th. b-grounded out for Joe in the 8th.

E_Davis (4). LOB_Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Riley (20), Harris II (17), Rodríguez (3), Peguero (2), McCutchen (14). HR_Albies (26), off Bido; Joe (9), off Tonkin. RBIs_Albies 2 (79), Olson 2 (99), Ozuna (51), Joe 2 (28), McCutchen (30), Davis (16), Triolo 2 (11), Peguero (9). SB_Suwinski (8). CS_Suwinski (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Murphy, Acuña Jr.); Pittsburgh 3 (Davis, Triolo, Williams). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Albies, Williams, Joe.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, L, 12-422-356633633.94
Tonkin21-321111443.22
Johnson100022250.00
Minter120001224.67
Iglesias100001153.48
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido444303515.35
De Los Santos2-321101133.33
Borucki, H, 21-310000112.75
Hernandez, H, 52-310010204.32
Mlodzinski, W, 2-211-300000151.99
Perdomo, H, 5110002243.33
Bednar, S, 23-25111100161.54

Inherited runners-scored_Tonkin 2-1, Borucki 2-1, Mlodzinski 2-0. HBP_Bido (Murphy). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_14,627 (38,753).

