|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|1
|6
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-d'Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pillar lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|6
|8
|Joe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|b-Rivas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.265
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Rodríguez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Triolo 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|Peguero 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Williams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Atlanta
|000
|410
|001_6
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|006
|100
|00x_7
|9
|1
a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th. b-grounded out for Joe in the 8th.
E_Davis (4). LOB_Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Riley (20), Harris II (17), Rodríguez (3), Peguero (2), McCutchen (14). HR_Albies (26), off Bido; Joe (9), off Tonkin. RBIs_Albies 2 (79), Olson 2 (99), Ozuna (51), Joe 2 (28), McCutchen (30), Davis (16), Triolo 2 (11), Peguero (9). SB_Suwinski (8). CS_Suwinski (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Murphy, Acuña Jr.); Pittsburgh 3 (Davis, Triolo, Williams). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 11; Pittsburgh 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Acuña Jr., Albies, Williams, Joe.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, L, 12-4
|2
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|63
|3.94
|Tonkin
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|44
|3.22
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.67
|Iglesias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.48
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido
|4
|4
|4
|3
|0
|3
|51
|5.35
|De Los Santos
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.33
|Borucki, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.75
|Hernandez, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|4.32
|Mlodzinski, W, 2-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.99
|Perdomo, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.33
|Bednar, S, 23-25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Tonkin 2-1, Borucki 2-1, Mlodzinski 2-0. HBP_Bido (Murphy). WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:51. A_14,627 (38,753).
