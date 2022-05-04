|Pittsburgh
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|5
|Totals
|37
|2
|8
|2
|Gamel rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marisnick lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|203
|—
|7
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR_Pérez (2), Vogelbach (4). SF_Vogelbach (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Quintana
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Thompson W,1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stratton H,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar S,3-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|Faedo
|5
|8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hutchison L,0-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Vest
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
Hutchison pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Vest (Hayes). WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:07. A_15,150 (41,083).
