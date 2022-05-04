PittsburghDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals347115Totals37282
Gamel rf4231Grossman lf5021
Reynolds cf5120Báez ss5000
Hayes 3b3000Cabrera dh4010
Vogelbach dh4123Meadows rf4010
Chavis 1b5010Schoop 2b4000
VanMeter 2b3010Torkelson 1b3000
Castillo ss4000Candelario 3b4120
Pérez c3111Haase c4011
Marisnick lf3210Hill cf3100
H.Castro ph1010

Pittsburgh0011002037
Detroit0000200002

E_VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR_Pérez (2), Vogelbach (4). SF_Vogelbach (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Quintana542213
Thompson W,1-3110011
Stratton H,2120002
Bednar S,3-3210003
Detroit
Faedo582211
Hutchison L,0-2112231
Vest200001
Jiménez123310

Hutchison pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Vest (Hayes). WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:07. A_15,150 (41,083).

