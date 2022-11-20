FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman132-50-00-1134
Posey192-71-24-6135
Knox101-40-00-0012
Madlock337-181-15-101216
Range394-100-10-23210
Anderson362-53-41-3317
McCoy262-70-00-2326
O'Neal242-60-11-5024
Totals20022-645-911-29121654

Percentages: FG .344, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Range 2-3, McCoy 2-7, Madlock 1-4, Knox 0-1, Coleman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson 2, O'Neal, Posey).

Turnovers: 12 (Posey 3, Anderson 2, Coleman 2, Range 2, Knox, McCoy, O'Neal).

Steals: 7 (Madlock 2, Posey 2, Coleman, Range).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Diaz Graham193-51-22-8229
Federiko170-00-00-1010
Cummings384-140-00-65210
Elliott182-50-00-4135
Hinson346-114-54-61118
Sibande295-145-50-23117
Hugley194-81-25-80210
Santos161-30-00-1002
G.Diaz Graham71-20-00-2102
Marshall20-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6211-1411-38131273

Percentages: FG .419, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (J.Diaz Graham 2-2, Hinson 2-5, Sibande 2-6, Cummings 2-8, Hugley 1-1, Elliott 1-4, G.Diaz Graham 0-1, Santos 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hugley 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham).

Turnovers: 12 (G.Diaz Graham 3, Hinson 3, Sibande 3, Cummings 2, Hugley).

Steals: 8 (Hinson 5, Cummings, Hugley, Santos).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama St.342054
Pittsburgh314273

