|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Posey
|19
|2-7
|1-2
|4-6
|1
|3
|5
|Knox
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Madlock
|33
|7-18
|1-1
|5-10
|1
|2
|16
|Range
|39
|4-10
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Anderson
|36
|2-5
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|1
|7
|McCoy
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|6
|O'Neal
|24
|2-6
|0-1
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-64
|5-9
|11-29
|12
|16
|54
Percentages: FG .344, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Range 2-3, McCoy 2-7, Madlock 1-4, Knox 0-1, Coleman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Anderson 2, O'Neal, Posey).
Turnovers: 12 (Posey 3, Anderson 2, Coleman 2, Range 2, Knox, McCoy, O'Neal).
Steals: 7 (Madlock 2, Posey 2, Coleman, Range).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Diaz Graham
|19
|3-5
|1-2
|2-8
|2
|2
|9
|Federiko
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Cummings
|38
|4-14
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|10
|Elliott
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|5
|Hinson
|34
|6-11
|4-5
|4-6
|1
|1
|18
|Sibande
|29
|5-14
|5-5
|0-2
|3
|1
|17
|Hugley
|19
|4-8
|1-2
|5-8
|0
|2
|10
|Santos
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|G.Diaz Graham
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Marshall
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|11-14
|11-38
|13
|12
|73
Percentages: FG .419, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (J.Diaz Graham 2-2, Hinson 2-5, Sibande 2-6, Cummings 2-8, Hugley 1-1, Elliott 1-4, G.Diaz Graham 0-1, Santos 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hugley 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham).
Turnovers: 12 (G.Diaz Graham 3, Hinson 3, Sibande 3, Cummings 2, Hugley).
Steals: 8 (Hinson 5, Cummings, Hugley, Santos).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama St.
|34
|20
|—
|54
|Pittsburgh
|31
|42
|—
|73
.
