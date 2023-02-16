BOSTON COLLEGE (14-15)
VanTimmeren 2-5 0-0 4, Gakdeng 7-10 0-0 14, Lacey 0-6 2-4 2, Mair 10-24 3-3 26, Todd 3-7 1-2 10, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Daley 2-8 3-4 7, Lezama 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 24-61 10-15 64
PITTSBURGH (10-16)
Brown 1-4 2-3 4, Hutcherson 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 2-9 4-4 8, Hayford 1-5 0-0 2, Washenitz 1-3 3-3 5, Ezeja 1-2 0-0 2, Strickland 3-6 1-1 9, Exanor 2-2 0-0 4, Harris 6-14 0-2 13, King 4-6 0-0 8, Lewis 5-8 2-3 15, Strother 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 12-16 75
|Boston College
|7
|18
|25
|14
|—
|64
|Pittsburgh
|15
|21
|21
|18
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-26 (VanTimmeren 0-1, Lacey 0-3, Mair 3-14, Todd 3-5, Daley 0-3), Pittsburgh 7-16 (Hutcherson 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Hayford 0-1, Washenitz 0-1, Strickland 2-3, Harris 1-3, Lewis 3-5). Assists_Boston College 15 (Mair 8), Pittsburgh 17 (Lewis 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 37 (Gakdeng 8), Pittsburgh 36 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_Boston College 14, Pittsburgh 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_475.
