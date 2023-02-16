FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (10-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown281-42-31-7204
Hutcherson162-40-01-3025
Johnson222-94-41-3108
Hayford141-50-00-2212
Washenitz81-33-30-0015
Ezeja61-20-02-3032
Strickland233-61-10-3029
Exanor102-20-02-4114
Harris256-140-21-13113
King204-60-00-4248
Lewis265-82-30-16215
Strother20-00-00-1000
Team00-00-00-4000
Totals20028-6312-168-36171775

Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Lewis 3-5, Strickland 2-3, Hutcherson 1-2, Harris 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Hayford 0-1, Washenitz 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hutcherson 3, Ezeja 1, Exanor 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Brown 3, Johnson 2, Washenitz 2, Strickland 2, King 2, Team 2, Hutcherson 1, Hayford 1, Lewis 1, Strother 1)

Steals: 9 (Harris 3, King 2, Hutcherson 1, Johnson 1, Hayford 1, Exanor 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGE (14-15)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
VanTimmeren292-50-03-6114
Gakdeng347-100-01-80314
Lacey370-62-42-5532
Mair4010-243-31-78026
Todd233-71-20-01210
Carman00-00-00-0000
Daley292-83-41-7037
Lezama80-11-20-0021
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20024-6110-1510-37151464

Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Mair 3-14, Todd 3-5, VanTimmeren 0-1, Lacey 0-3, Daley 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gakdeng 2)

Turnovers: 20 (Mair 6, Lacey 4, VanTimmeren 3, Gakdeng 3, Daley 3, Todd 1)

Steals: 8 (Mair 6, Lacey 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Boston College718251464
Pittsburgh1521211875

A_475

Officials_Krystle Apellaniz, Mark Resch, Bryan Brunette

