|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (10-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|28
|1-4
|2-3
|1-7
|2
|0
|4
|Hutcherson
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|5
|Johnson
|22
|2-9
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|8
|Hayford
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Washenitz
|8
|1-3
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Ezeja
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|Strickland
|23
|3-6
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|2
|9
|Exanor
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|4
|Harris
|25
|6-14
|0-2
|1-1
|3
|1
|13
|King
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|8
|Lewis
|26
|5-8
|2-3
|0-1
|6
|2
|15
|Strother
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|12-16
|8-36
|17
|17
|75
Percentages: FG 44.444, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Lewis 3-5, Strickland 2-3, Hutcherson 1-2, Harris 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Hayford 0-1, Washenitz 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hutcherson 3, Ezeja 1, Exanor 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Brown 3, Johnson 2, Washenitz 2, Strickland 2, King 2, Team 2, Hutcherson 1, Hayford 1, Lewis 1, Strother 1)
Steals: 9 (Harris 3, King 2, Hutcherson 1, Johnson 1, Hayford 1, Exanor 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE (14-15)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|VanTimmeren
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|4
|Gakdeng
|34
|7-10
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|3
|14
|Lacey
|37
|0-6
|2-4
|2-5
|5
|3
|2
|Mair
|40
|10-24
|3-3
|1-7
|8
|0
|26
|Todd
|23
|3-7
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|Carman
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Daley
|29
|2-8
|3-4
|1-7
|0
|3
|7
|Lezama
|8
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|10-15
|10-37
|15
|14
|64
Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Mair 3-14, Todd 3-5, VanTimmeren 0-1, Lacey 0-3, Daley 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gakdeng 2)
Turnovers: 20 (Mair 6, Lacey 4, VanTimmeren 3, Gakdeng 3, Daley 3, Todd 1)
Steals: 8 (Mair 6, Lacey 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Boston College
|7
|18
|25
|14
|—
|64
|Pittsburgh
|15
|21
|21
|18
|—
|75
A_475
Officials_Krystle Apellaniz, Mark Resch, Bryan Brunette
