|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franklin
|40
|6-7
|3-4
|2-8
|4
|2
|15
|Coleman
|40
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Kelly
|37
|8-17
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|2
|24
|Sturdivant
|38
|7-13
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|2
|16
|Terry
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|5
|0
|Moore
|30
|4-8
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|10
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|7-10
|3-24
|13
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .473, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Kelly 6-13, Sturdivant 2-6, Coleman 1-5, Moore 0-2, Terry 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Franklin 2, Moore).
Turnovers: 3 (Kelly, Moore, Terry).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Federiko
|34
|3-5
|8-8
|3-7
|0
|5
|14
|Burton
|28
|5-11
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|3
|12
|Cummings
|38
|6-12
|7-7
|0-6
|7
|0
|22
|Elliott
|27
|2-6
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|0
|7
|Hinson
|38
|7-13
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|19
|Sibande
|30
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|G.Diaz Graham
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Santos
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|19-20
|4-30
|14
|12
|76
Percentages: FG .471, FT .950.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Hinson 5-9, Cummings 3-9, Elliott 1-4, Burton 0-1, Sibande 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Federiko 2).
Turnovers: 6 (Cummings 3, Elliott, Federiko, Hinson).
Steals: 1 (Elliott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|32
|36
|—
|68
|Pittsburgh
|33
|43
|—
|76
.
