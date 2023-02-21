FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Franklin406-73-42-84215
Coleman401-60-00-1133
Kelly378-172-20-52224
Sturdivant387-130-00-35216
Terry150-40-00-3050
Moore304-82-41-41310
Totals20026-557-103-24131768

Percentages: FG .473, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Kelly 6-13, Sturdivant 2-6, Coleman 1-5, Moore 0-2, Terry 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Franklin 2, Moore).

Turnovers: 3 (Kelly, Moore, Terry).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Federiko343-58-83-70514
Burton285-112-20-33312
Cummings386-127-70-67022
Elliott272-62-30-4107
Hinson387-130-01-62119
Sibande301-20-00-4022
G.Diaz Graham40-20-00-0110
Santos20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5119-204-30141276

Percentages: FG .471, FT .950.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Hinson 5-9, Cummings 3-9, Elliott 1-4, Burton 0-1, Sibande 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Federiko 2).

Turnovers: 6 (Cummings 3, Elliott, Federiko, Hinson).

Steals: 1 (Elliott).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia Tech323668
Pittsburgh334376

