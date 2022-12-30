NORTH CAROLINA (9-5)
Black 2-9 4-4 9, Nance 4-8 0-2 10, Bacot 8-14 6-7 22, Davis 4-11 7-8 16, Love 3-9 0-0 7, Dunn 2-4 0-0 5, Nickel 1-1 0-0 2, Trimble 0-0 0-0 0, P.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-58 17-21 74.
PITTSBURGH (10-4)
Federiko 2-7 0-0 4, Burton 14-17 3-5 31, Cummings 4-9 0-0 9, Elliott 2-8 2-2 7, Hinson 4-14 5-7 16, Sibande 2-6 3-3 7, J.Diaz Graham 0-1 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-63 13-17 76.
Halftime_North Carolina 40-34. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 7-22 (Nance 2-5, P.Johnson 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Love 1-3, Black 1-4, Davis 1-5, Bacot 0-1), Pittsburgh 5-25 (Hinson 3-10, Cummings 1-5, Elliott 1-5, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1, Sibande 0-3). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Bacot 13), Pittsburgh 30 (Federiko 7). Assists_North Carolina 14 (Black, Bacot, Davis 3), Pittsburgh 14 (Cummings 7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Pittsburgh 14. A_10,215 (12,508).
