|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Joe rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Short 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bae cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Pittsburgh
|020
|110
|400
|—
|8
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Schoop (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Hedges (3), Reynolds (15), Santana (13). HR_Castro (5).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:23. A_14,542 (41,083).
