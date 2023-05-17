PittsburghDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals428148Totals28010
Hayes 3b5000Vierling cf3010
Marcano 2b0000Ibáñez rf-3b4000
Reynolds lf5230Báez ss3000
Palacios lf0000Baddoo rf1000
McCutchen dh5121Torkelson 1b3000
Santana 1b4111Haase lf3000
Andujar rf0000Schoop 2b2000
Joe rf-1b5121Cabrera dh3000
Castro 2b-3b4222Short 3b-ss3000
Bae cf5110Rogers c3000
Owings ss5010
Hedges c4023

Pittsburgh0201104008
Detroit0000000000

E_Schoop (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Hedges (3), Reynolds (15), Santana (13). HR_Castro (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Hill W,4-3610027
Stephenson100012
Hernandez100002
Moreta100003
Detroit
Rodriguez L,4-3564425
Alexander11-364201
Cisnero2-310000
Holton210003

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_14,542 (41,083).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you