|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|8
|14
|8
|2
|9
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Marcano 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Reynolds lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Palacios lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Andujar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Joe rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Castro 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.260
|Bae cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Owings ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.172
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|3
|14
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Ibáñez rf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Baddoo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Short 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Pittsburgh
|020
|110
|400_8
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
E_Schoop (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Hedges (3), Reynolds (15), Santana (13). HR_Castro (5), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Hedges 3 (7), Castro 2 (16), McCutchen (19), Santana (22), Joe (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Joe 2, Hayes 3); Detroit 0. RISP_Pittsburgh 6 for 17; Detroit 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_McCutchen, Santana.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 4-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|84
|3.80
|Stephenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.64
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.12
|Moreta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|2.25
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 4-3
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|98
|2.06
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1
|38
|6.86
|Cisnero
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.81
|Holton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.33
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:23. A_14,542 (41,083).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.