PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42814829
Hayes 3b500001.228
Marcano 2b000000.259
Reynolds lf523001.296
Palacios lf000000.000
McCutchen dh512100.252
Santana 1b411110.241
Andujar rf000000.161
Joe rf-1b512102.267
Castro 2b-3b422210.260
Bae cf511002.237
Owings ss501003.143
Hedges c402300.172

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28010314
Vierling cf301010.222
Ibáñez rf-3b400002.250
Báez ss300002.248
Baddoo rf100001.241
Torkelson 1b300013.233
Haase lf300003.264
Schoop 2b200011.206
Cabrera dh300000.182
Short 3b-ss300001.250
Rogers c300001.184

Pittsburgh020110400_8140
Detroit000000000_011

E_Schoop (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Hedges (3), Reynolds (15), Santana (13). HR_Castro (5), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Hedges 3 (7), Castro 2 (16), McCutchen (19), Santana (22), Joe (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Joe 2, Hayes 3); Detroit 0. RISP_Pittsburgh 6 for 17; Detroit 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Santana.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 4-3610027843.80
Stephenson100012151.64
Hernandez100002143.12
Moreta100003102.25
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 4-3564425982.06
Alexander11-364201386.86
Cisnero2-31000062.81
Holton210003272.33

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:23. A_14,542 (41,083).

