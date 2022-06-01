|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|4
|10
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Reynolds cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.220
|Chavis 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.298
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Castro 2b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.206
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Chang dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Marcano lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|3
|7
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Taylor cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Ríos ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Pillar lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Pittsburgh
|100
|020
|023_8
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|002_4
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Alberto in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Chavis (6), Pillar (1), T.Turner (13), Lux (6). HR_Reynolds (8), off White; Castro (1), off Vesia; Betts (16), off Banda. RBIs_VanMeter (9), Reynolds 2 (14), Castro 4 (4), Chavis (18), Taylor (23), Freeman (30), Betts 2 (35). SB_Reynolds (3), Marcano (1), Chavis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Mitchell, Marcano); Los Angeles 3 (Barnes, J.Turner 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Castillo, Mitchell, Hayes, Alberto, Freeman. GIDP_Alberto, Ríos.
DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis, Hayes, Chavis; Reynolds, Heineman, Reynolds; Castillo, Chavis).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|84
|2.32
|De Jong, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.86
|Peters, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.86
|Stratton, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.98
|Banda
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|28
|5.73
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White, L, 1-1
|5
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|78
|4.79
|Phillips
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|2.57
|Vesia
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|3.60
|Grove
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|5.79
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-0, Peters 1-0, Stratton 2-0. IBB_off Grove (Reynolds). HBP_Phillips (Chang).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:28. A_39,324 (56,000).
