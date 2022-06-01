PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36898410
Hayes 3b421011.292
Reynolds cf322221.220
Chavis 1b522103.298
VanMeter 2b301101.214
Castro 2b212400.206
Castillo ss400011.225
Mitchell rf400000.172
Chang dh300002.000
Marcano lf411001.333
Heineman c400000.160

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35412437
Betts rf513201.306
Freeman 1b500101.295
T.Turner ss411001.297
J.Turner dh402001.228
Taylor cf-lf302110.261
Alberto 3b300000.236
a-Ríos ph-3b100000.253
Barnes c401001.228
Pillar lf111010.083
Bellinger cf200001.218
Lux 2b312011.271

Pittsburgh100020023_890
Los Angeles000110002_4120

a-grounded out for Alberto in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Chavis (6), Pillar (1), T.Turner (13), Lux (6). HR_Reynolds (8), off White; Castro (1), off Vesia; Betts (16), off Banda. RBIs_VanMeter (9), Reynolds 2 (14), Castro 4 (4), Chavis (18), Taylor (23), Freeman (30), Betts 2 (35). SB_Reynolds (3), Marcano (1), Chavis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Mitchell, Marcano); Los Angeles 3 (Barnes, J.Turner 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Castillo, Mitchell, Hayes, Alberto, Freeman. GIDP_Alberto, Ríos.

DP_Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis, Hayes, Chavis; Reynolds, Heineman, Reynolds; Castillo, Chavis).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana41-372213842.32
De Jong, W, 2-011-310011261.86
Peters, H, 32-310011103.86
Stratton, H, 612-310001133.98
Banda122201285.73
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
White, L, 1-1543327784.79
Phillips200012312.57
Vesia122201233.60
Grove133310225.79

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-0, Peters 1-0, Stratton 2-0. IBB_off Grove (Reynolds). HBP_Phillips (Chang).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:28. A_39,324 (56,000).

