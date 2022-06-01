|Pittsburgh
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|35
|4
|12
|4
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Reynolds cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Chavis 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Castro 2b
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Taylor cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chang dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marcano lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pillar lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|020
|023
|—
|8
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|002
|—
|4
DP_Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Chavis (6), Pillar (1), T.Turner (13), Lux (6). HR_Reynolds (8), Castro (1), Betts (16). SB_Reynolds (3), Marcano (1), Chavis (1).
|4
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Phillips (Chang).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:28. A_39,324 (56,000).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.