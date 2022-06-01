PittsburghLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36898Totals354124
Hayes 3b4210Betts rf5132
Reynolds cf3222Freeman 1b5001
Chavis 1b5221T.Turner ss4110
VanMeter 2b3011J.Turner dh4020
Castro 2b2124Taylor cf-lf3021
Castillo ss4000Alberto 3b3000
Mitchell rf4000Ríos ph-3b1000
Chang dh3000Barnes c4010
Marcano lf4110Pillar lf1110
Heineman c4000Bellinger cf2000
Lux 2b3120

Pittsburgh1000200238
Los Angeles0001100024

DP_Pittsburgh 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Chavis (6), Pillar (1), T.Turner (13), Lux (6). HR_Reynolds (8), Castro (1), Betts (16). SB_Reynolds (3), Marcano (1), Chavis (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Quintana41-372213
De Jong W,2-011-310011
Peters H,32-310011
Stratton H,612-310001
Banda122201
Los Angeles
White L,1-1543327
Phillips200012
Vesia122201
Grove133310

HBP_Phillips (Chang).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:28. A_39,324 (56,000).

