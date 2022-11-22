FGFTReb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Almonor264-91-21-21410
Bligen235-80-04-40210
Lamaute140-40-00-4200
Roberts333-101-20-2128
Singleton304-120-01-42211
Emanuel231-42-24-4004
Moore221-102-22-6035
Blassingame123-31-20-1239
Reynolds71-10-00-0102
Tweedy71-10-00-2012
Racine30-10-00-0010
Totals20023-637-1012-2991861

Percentages: FG .365, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Almonor 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Roberts 5, Blassingame 2, Bligen 2, Singleton 2, Tweedy 2, Almonor, Emanuel).

Steals: 5 (Moore 2, Almonor, Roberts, Singleton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hugley197-102-22-50417
Burton338-130-02-74018
Cummings353-94-40-14211
Elliott303-81-11-5109
Hinson294-72-42-53211
J.Diaz Graham244-63-42-50111
Sibande211-30-00-8323
G.Diaz Graham20-00-00-1000
Federiko20-00-01-1000
Marshall20-11-20-0001
Santos20-00-00-0000
Fisch11-10-00-0002
Totals20031-5813-1710-38151183

Percentages: FG .534, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Burton 2-3, Elliott 2-5, Hinson 1-2, Hugley 1-3, Sibande 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Marshall 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hugley 2, Hinson).

Turnovers: 14 (Hinson 3, Hugley 3, Sibande 3, Cummings 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Burton).

Steals: 7 (Burton 3, Hinson 2, J.Diaz Graham, Sibande).

Technical Fouls: Hugley, 18:40 second.

Fairleigh Dickinson283361
Pittsburgh354883

A_5,455 (12,508).

