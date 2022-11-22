FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (3-4)
Almonor 4-9 1-2 10, Bligen 5-8 0-0 10, Lamaute 0-4 0-0 0, Roberts 3-10 1-2 8, Singleton 4-12 0-0 11, Emanuel 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 1-10 2-2 5, Blassingame 3-3 1-2 9, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Tweedy 1-1 0-0 2, Racine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 7-10 61.
PITTSBURGH (3-3)
Hugley 7-10 2-2 17, Burton 8-13 0-0 18, Cummings 3-9 4-4 11, Elliott 3-8 1-1 9, Hinson 4-7 2-4 11, J.Diaz Graham 4-6 3-4 11, Sibande 1-3 0-0 3, G.Diaz Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Federiko 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 1-2 1, Santos 0-0 0-0 0, Fisch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-58 13-17 83.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 8-26 (Singleton 3-8, Blassingame 2-2, Almonor 1-4, Roberts 1-5, Moore 1-6, Lamaute 0-1), Pittsburgh 8-25 (Burton 2-3, Elliott 2-5, Hinson 1-2, Hugley 1-3, Sibande 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Marshall 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 29 (Moore 6), Pittsburgh 38 (Sibande 8). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 9 (Lamaute, Singleton, Blassingame 2), Pittsburgh 15 (Burton, Cummings 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 18, Pittsburgh 11. A_5,455 (12,508).
