PITTSBURGH (9-4)
Federiko 3-6 1-2 7, Burton 3-8 1-1 9, Cummings 7-12 2-2 22, Elliott 4-11 2-2 12, Hinson 9-19 5-7 25, J.Diaz Graham 2-4 4-7 9, Sibande 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-21 84.
SYRACUSE (8-5)
Bell 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-5 1-1 3, Edwards 4-8 0-1 8, Girard 5-11 3-3 16, Mintz 7-17 8-12 24, Brown 3-6 0-2 6, Taylor 2-5 1-1 5, Copeland 4-5 1-1 10, Torrence 2-3 0-2 4, Hima 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 30-69 16-25 82.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 13-32 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1), Syracuse 6-24 (Girard 3-8, Mintz 2-6, Copeland 1-2, Torrence 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Bell 0-5). Fouled Out_Federiko, Edwards. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (Hinson 13), Syracuse 32 (Edwards, Brown 9). Assists_Pittsburgh 20 (Burton 7), Syracuse 16 (Girard 5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 19, Syracuse 15. A_15,417 (35,446).
