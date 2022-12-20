FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Federiko233-61-24-5157
Burton363-81-11-5729
Cummings387-122-20-26422
Elliott404-112-21-71212
Hinson399-195-72-134425
J.Diaz Graham182-44-73-5119
Sibande60-00-00-3010
Totals20028-6015-2111-40201984

Percentages: FG .467, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham).

Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott).

Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bell132-70-01-1104
Williams131-51-10-0003
Edwards334-80-12-9258
Girard335-113-30-25416
Mintz347-178-120-54224
Brown273-60-25-9316
Taylor142-51-10-0105
Copeland134-51-14-50210
Torrence132-30-20-0004
Hima70-22-21-1012
Totals20030-6916-2513-32161582

Percentages: FG .435, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Girard 3-8, Mintz 2-6, Copeland 1-2, Torrence 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Bell 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Edwards 6, Copeland 2, Brown).

Turnovers: 9 (Edwards 4, Girard 3, Mintz 2).

Steals: 9 (Mintz 5, Bell, Brown, Copeland, Girard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pittsburgh414384
Syracuse334982

A_15,417 (35,446).

