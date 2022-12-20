|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Federiko
|23
|3-6
|1-2
|4-5
|1
|5
|7
|Burton
|36
|3-8
|1-1
|1-5
|7
|2
|9
|Cummings
|38
|7-12
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|4
|22
|Elliott
|40
|4-11
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|2
|12
|Hinson
|39
|9-19
|5-7
|2-13
|4
|4
|25
|J.Diaz Graham
|18
|2-4
|4-7
|3-5
|1
|1
|9
|Sibande
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-60
|15-21
|11-40
|20
|19
|84
Percentages: FG .467, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Cummings 6-11, Burton 2-2, Elliott 2-9, Hinson 2-9, J.Diaz Graham 1-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Elliott, J.Diaz Graham).
Turnovers: 15 (Burton 5, Hinson 4, Cummings 3, J.Diaz Graham 2, Elliott).
Steals: 4 (Burton, Elliott, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|13
|2-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|4
|Williams
|13
|1-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Edwards
|33
|4-8
|0-1
|2-9
|2
|5
|8
|Girard
|33
|5-11
|3-3
|0-2
|5
|4
|16
|Mintz
|34
|7-17
|8-12
|0-5
|4
|2
|24
|Brown
|27
|3-6
|0-2
|5-9
|3
|1
|6
|Taylor
|14
|2-5
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Copeland
|13
|4-5
|1-1
|4-5
|0
|2
|10
|Torrence
|13
|2-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Hima
|7
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-69
|16-25
|13-32
|16
|15
|82
Percentages: FG .435, FT .640.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Girard 3-8, Mintz 2-6, Copeland 1-2, Torrence 0-1, Taylor 0-2, Bell 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Edwards 6, Copeland 2, Brown).
Turnovers: 9 (Edwards 4, Girard 3, Mintz 2).
Steals: 9 (Mintz 5, Bell, Brown, Copeland, Girard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pittsburgh
|41
|43
|—
|84
|Syracuse
|33
|49
|—
|82
A_15,417 (35,446).
