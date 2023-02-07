LOUISVILLE (3-21)
Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
PITTSBURGH (17-7)
Federiko 3-3 0-0 6, Burton 3-6 2-2 8, Cummings 4-5 0-0 11, Elliott 5-7 0-0 14, Hinson 3-5 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 3-5 3-4 11, Sibande 5-10 1-2 15, Santos 1-4 4-4 7, J.Diaz Graham 1-4 6-6 8, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 18-20 91.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 47-27. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 10-27 (James 3-6, Miller 2-4, Okorafor 1-1, Ree 1-1, Withers 1-2, Ellis 1-5, Lands 1-5, Traynor 0-3), Pittsburgh 17-31 (Elliott 4-5, Sibande 4-7, Cummings 3-3, Hinson 3-5, G.Diaz Graham 2-3, Santos 1-3, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2, Marshall 0-2). Rebounds_Louisville 27 (Okorafor 6), Pittsburgh 30 (Burton 6). Assists_Louisville 11 (Ellis, James 3), Pittsburgh 23 (Cummings, Elliott 6). Total Fouls_Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 15. A_7,577 (12,508).
