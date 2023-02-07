|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|16
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Traynor
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|0
|Withers
|22
|2-7
|4-6
|0-1
|1
|3
|9
|Ellis
|28
|2-9
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|James
|27
|4-10
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|2
|11
|Lands
|23
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Miller
|20
|2-6
|4-4
|3-3
|1
|1
|10
|Okorafor
|20
|2-8
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|3
|6
|Payne
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ree
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|16-58
|15-18
|14-27
|11
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .276, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (James 3-6, Miller 2-4, Okorafor 1-1, Ree 1-1, Withers 1-2, Ellis 1-5, Lands 1-5, Traynor 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Okorafor 4, James, Miller).
Turnovers: 10 (Ellis 3, James 3, Withers 2, Curry, Okorafor).
Steals: 5 (Ellis, James, Lands, Ree, Withers).
Technical Fouls: James, 16:55 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Federiko
|17
|3-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Burton
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|2
|8
|Cummings
|30
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|0
|11
|Elliott
|25
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|1
|14
|Hinson
|20
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|11
|G.Diaz Graham
|23
|3-5
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|3
|11
|Sibande
|23
|5-10
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|15
|Santos
|19
|1-4
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|J.Diaz Graham
|12
|1-4
|6-6
|1-3
|2
|1
|8
|Fisch
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-51
|18-20
|7-30
|23
|15
|91
Percentages: FG .549, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Elliott 4-5, Sibande 4-7, Cummings 3-3, Hinson 3-5, G.Diaz Graham 2-3, Santos 1-3, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2, Marshall 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 13 (G.Diaz Graham 5, J.Diaz Graham 4, Federiko 3, Sibande).
Turnovers: 14 (Cummings 5, Hinson 3, Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Burton, Santos).
Steals: 6 (Santos 3, Cummings 2, Sibande).
Technical Fouls: Federiko, 16:55 second.
|Louisville
|27
|30
|—
|57
|Pittsburgh
|47
|44
|—
|91
A_7,577 (12,508).
