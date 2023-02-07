FGFTReb
LOUISVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry162-62-21-2026
Traynor200-30-01-4210
Withers222-74-60-1139
Ellis282-92-20-2317
James274-100-03-43211
Lands231-52-20-1115
Miller202-64-43-31110
Okorafor202-81-24-6036
Payne90-10-02-3000
Wheeler80-20-00-1000
Ree71-10-00-0013
Totals20016-5815-1814-27111557

Percentages: FG .276, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (James 3-6, Miller 2-4, Okorafor 1-1, Ree 1-1, Withers 1-2, Ellis 1-5, Lands 1-5, Traynor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Okorafor 4, James, Miller).

Turnovers: 10 (Ellis 3, James 3, Withers 2, Curry, Okorafor).

Steals: 5 (Ellis, James, Lands, Ree, Withers).

Technical Fouls: James, 16:55 second.

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Federiko173-30-00-2046
Burton233-62-22-6328
Cummings304-50-01-26011
Elliott255-70-00-26114
Hinson203-52-20-23211
G.Diaz Graham233-53-42-52311
Sibande235-101-21-51015
Santos191-44-40-2027
J.Diaz Graham121-46-61-3218
Fisch40-00-00-1000
Marshall40-20-00-0000
Totals20028-5118-207-30231591

Percentages: FG .549, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Elliott 4-5, Sibande 4-7, Cummings 3-3, Hinson 3-5, G.Diaz Graham 2-3, Santos 1-3, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2, Marshall 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 13 (G.Diaz Graham 5, J.Diaz Graham 4, Federiko 3, Sibande).

Turnovers: 14 (Cummings 5, Hinson 3, Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham 2, Burton, Santos).

Steals: 6 (Santos 3, Cummings 2, Sibande).

Technical Fouls: Federiko, 16:55 second.

Louisville273057
Pittsburgh474491

A_7,577 (12,508).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

