Diamondbacks sixth. Geraldo Perdomo reaches on error. Fielding error by Michael Chavis. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Alek Thomas grounds out to second base. Josh Rojas out at second. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Ketel Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Yerry De Los Santos to Bligh Madris.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Pirates 0.
Diamondbacks eighth. Seth Beer singles to left field. Carson Kelly walks. Sergio Alcantara to second. Geraldo Perdomo singles to shallow infield. Carson Kelly to second. Sergio Alcantara to third. Josh Rojas reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Carson Kelly to third. Sergio Alcantara out at home. Alek Thomas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Rojas to second. Geraldo Perdomo to third. Carson Kelly out at home. Ketel Marte singles to shallow center field. Alek Thomas to third. Josh Rojas scores. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Christian Walker hit by pitch. Ketel Marte to second. Daulton Varsho pops out to shortstop to Oneil Cruz.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Pirates 0.
