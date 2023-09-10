Pirates sixth. Jason Delay called out on strikes. Ji Hwan Bae singles to center field. Bryan Reynolds doubles to right field. Ji Hwan Bae scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes lines out to center field to Michael Harris II. Jack Suwinski doubles to center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Liover Peguero pops out to shallow infield to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Braves 0.
Braves sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Ozzie Albies reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. out at second. Austin Riley singles to left field. Ozzie Albies to second. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow infield, Ji Hwan Bae to Alfonso Rivas. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Jared Triolo to Alfonso Rivas.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Braves 1.
Braves seventh. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to third base, Jared Triolo to Connor Joe. Orlando Arcia walks. Michael Harris II singles to center field. Orlando Arcia to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to deep center field. Michael Harris II scores. Orlando Arcia scores. Ozzie Albies singles to right center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Austin Riley walks. Matt Olson singles to right center field. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna flies out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 5, Pirates 2.
