Orioles third. Jorge Mateo homers to left field. Brett Phillips strikes out swinging. Robinson Chirinos flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Cedric Mullins grounds out to first base to Michael Chavis.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Pirates 0.
Pirates fifth. Oneil Cruz grounds out to first base, Terrin Vavra to Ryan Mountcastle. Michael Chavis singles to third base. Bligh Madris singles to right field. Michael Chavis to second. Greg Allen singles to right field. Bligh Madris to third. Michael Chavis scores. Cal Mitchell singles to left center field. Greg Allen to second. Bligh Madris scores. Jose Godoy reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Cal Mitchell out at second. Greg Allen scores. Kevin Newman pops out to shortstop to Jorge Mateo.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 3, Orioles 1.
Pirates sixth. Bryan Reynolds walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds steals second. Oneil Cruz strikes out swinging. Michael Chavis singles to right field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Bligh Madris pops out to Rougned Odor.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 4, Orioles 1.
Pirates seventh. Greg Allen walks. Cal Mitchell out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Keegan Akin to Ryan Mountcastle. Greg Allen to second. Jason Delay strikes out swinging. Kevin Newman singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Greg Allen scores. Bryan Reynolds singles to center field. Kevin Newman scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes homers to center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Oneil Cruz grounds out to first base, Ryan Mountcastle to Beau Sulser.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 8, Orioles 1.
