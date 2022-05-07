Reds first. Tyler Naquin called out on strikes. Brandon Drury singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Ke'Bryan Hayes. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Mike Moustakas hit by pitch. Tyler Stephenson doubles to deep left field. Mike Moustakas scores. Brandon Drury scores. Colin Moran grounds out to second base, Diego Castillo to Michael Chavis.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 0.
Pirates third. Diego Castillo singles to center field. Jake Marisnick grounds out to shortstop. Diego Castillo out at second. Roberto Perez singles to center field. Ben Gamel doubles. Roberto Perez scores. Bryan Reynolds flies out to deep right center field to Albert Almora Jr..
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 1.
Pirates sixth. Ben Gamel singles to left center field. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Colin Moran. Ben Gamel to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Ben Gamel scores. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to deep right field to Tyler Naquin. Michael Chavis reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ke'Bryan Hayes out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 2, Reds 2.
Reds eighth. Brandon Drury hit by pitch. Tommy Pham walks. Mike Moustakas walks. Tommy Pham to second. Brandon Drury to third. Tyler Stephenson doubles to deep right field. Mike Moustakas to third. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Drury scores. Colin Moran walks. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Matt Reynolds scores. Albert Almora Jr. reaches on error. Colin Moran to second. Tyler Stephenson to third. Fielding error by Beau Sulser. Tyler Naquin doubles to deep left center field. Albert Almora Jr. scores. Colin Moran scores. Tyler Stephenson scores. Brandon Drury doubles to deep left field. Tyler Naquin scores. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield, Cole Tucker to Michael Chavis.
7 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 9, Pirates 2.
