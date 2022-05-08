Pirates second. Yoshi Tsutsugo walks. Diego Castillo flies out to shallow right field to Tyler Naquin. Jack Suwinski reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yoshi Tsutsugo out at second. Michael Perez homers to center field. Jack Suwinski scores. Cole Tucker called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Reds 0.
Reds sixth. Brandon Drury singles to shallow right field. Mike Moustakas walks. Brandon Drury to second. Tyler Stephenson walks. Mike Moustakas to second. Brandon Drury to third. Tommy Pham pinch-hitting for Tyler Naquin. Tommy Pham walks. Tyler Stephenson to second. Mike Moustakas to third. Brandon Drury scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Colin Moran homers to right field. Tommy Pham scores. Tyler Stephenson scores. Mike Moustakas scores. Albert Almora Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Cole Tucker. Matt Reynolds lines out to right field to Jack Suwinski.
5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 5, Pirates 2.
Pirates eighth. Cole Tucker strikes out swinging. Ben Gamel grounds out to second base, Dauri Moreta to Matt Reynolds to Colin Moran. Bryan Reynolds homers to right field. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 5, Pirates 3.
Reds eighth. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Kyle Farmer hit by pitch. Colin Moran homers to center field. Kyle Farmer scores. Albert Almora Jr. doubles to deep left field. Matt Reynolds strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 7, Pirates 3.
