Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes lines out to left field to Jurickson Profar. Bryan Reynolds flies out to deep right center field to Kris Bryant. Andrew McCutchen homers to left field. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Rockies 0.
Pirates second. Connor Joe walks. Rodolfo Castro reaches on error. Connor Joe to third. Fielding error by Elehuris Montero. Mark Mathias singles to center field. Rodolfo Castro to third. Connor Joe scores. Ji Hwan Bae reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Mark Mathias to second. Rodolfo Castro scores. Austin Hedges singles to center field. Ji Hwan Bae to second. Mark Mathias scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Austin Hedges to third. Ji Hwan Bae scores. Bryan Reynolds singles to left field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Austin Hedges scores. Andrew McCutchen flies out to shallow center field to Ryan McMahon. Carlos Santana reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Bryan Reynolds out at second. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Connor Joe flies out to deep center field to Yonathan Daza.
6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 7, Rockies 0.
Pirates third. Rodolfo Castro doubles to deep left field. Mark Mathias singles to right field. Rodolfo Castro to third. Ji Hwan Bae reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mark Mathias out at second. Rodolfo Castro scores. Austin Hedges grounds out to shallow infield, Elehuris Montero to C.J. Cron. Ji Hwan Bae to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Ji Hwan Bae scores. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow infield, Elehuris Montero to C.J. Cron.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 9, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Ezequiel Tovar flies out to deep left field to Bryan Reynolds. Jurickson Profar lines out to left field to Bryan Reynolds. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon flies out to Bryan Reynolds.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 9, Rockies 1.
Pirates fifth. Mark Mathias singles to shallow center field. Ji Hwan Bae reaches on error. Mark Mathias to second. Throwing error by Elehuris Montero. Austin Hedges walks. Ji Hwan Bae to second. Mark Mathias to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Kris Bryant. Mark Mathias scores. Bryan Reynolds singles to left field. Austin Hedges to second. Ji Hwan Bae scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shortstop, Elehuris Montero to C.J. Cron. Bryan Reynolds to second. Austin Hedges to third. Carlos Santana singles to center field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Austin Hedges scores. Connor Joe grounds out to shallow infield, Connor Seabold to C.J. Cron.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 13, Rockies 1.
Rockies eighth. Kris Bryant walks. Charlie Blackmon hit by pitch. Kris Bryant to second. Mike Moustakas doubles. Charlie Blackmon to third. Kris Bryant scores. Elias Diaz strikes out on a foul tip. Harold Castro out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Jack Suwinski. Charlie Blackmon scores. Elehuris Montero grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Connor Joe.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 13, Rockies 3.
Pirates ninth. Austin Hedges flies out to right field to Kris Bryant. Tucupita Marcano pinch-hitting for Ke'Bryan Hayes. Tucupita Marcano grounds out to first base, Harold Castro to Mike Moustakas. Jack Suwinski homers to right field. Andrew McCutchen flies out to shallow center field to Harold Castro.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 14, Rockies 3.
