Pirates third. Jake Marisnick singles to shallow center field. Ben Gamel singles to shortstop. Jake Marisnick to third. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to second base. Ben Gamel out at second. Jake Marisnick scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes walks. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to shallow center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Michael Chavis pops out to shallow infield to Jeimer Candelario.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 1, Tigers 0.
Pirates fourth. Josh VanMeter grounds out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Diego Castillo flies out to right field to Austin Meadows. Roberto Perez homers to left field. Jake Marisnick pops out to first base to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Tigers 0.
Tigers fifth. Jeimer Candelario doubles to deep right field. Eric Haase singles to shallow center field. Jeimer Candelario scores. Derek Hill reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Eric Haase out at second. Robbie Grossman doubles to deep left field. Derek Hill scores. Javier Baez flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Miguel Cabrera is intentionally walked. Austin Meadows grounds out to second base, Josh VanMeter to Michael Chavis.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 2, Tigers 2.
Pirates seventh. Ben Gamel walks. Bryan Reynolds doubles to shallow left field. Ben Gamel to third. Bryan Reynolds to third. Ben Gamel scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes hit by pitch. Daniel Vogelbach out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Austin Meadows. Bryan Reynolds scores. Michael Chavis pops out to Spencer Torkelson.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Tigers 2.
Pirates ninth. Jake Marisnick walks. Ben Gamel singles to left field. Jake Marisnick scores. Bryan Reynolds flies out to right field to Austin Meadows. Ke'Bryan Hayes flies out to deep right center field to Derek Hill. Daniel Vogelbach homers to right field. Ben Gamel scores. Michael Chavis lines out to deep left field to Robbie Grossman.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Pirates 7, Tigers 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.