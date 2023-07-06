Pirates first. Andrew McCutchen strikes out on a foul tip. Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Henry Davis strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Dodgers 0.
Pirates fourth. Henry Davis doubles to deep left field. Carlos Santana singles to shallow right field. Henry Davis to third. Jack Suwinski homers to right field. Carlos Santana scores. Henry Davis scores. Nick Gonzales strikes out swinging. Tucupita Marcano grounds out to second base, Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman. Jared Triolo strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy walks. J.D. Martinez walks. Max Muncy to second. David Peralta hit by pitch. J.D. Martinez to second. Max Muncy to third. Jason Heyward out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Henry Davis. J.D. Martinez to third. Max Muncy scores. James Outman strikes out swinging. Miguel Rojas singles to left center field. David Peralta to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Mookie Betts grounds out to third base, Jared Triolo to Carlos Santana.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers fifth. Freddie Freeman grounds out to second base, Carlos Santana to Roansy Contreras. Will Smith walks. Max Muncy walks. Will Smith to second. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Max Muncy scores. Will Smith scores. David Peralta homers to right field. Jason Heyward strikes out swinging. James Outman singles to right field. Miguel Rojas strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 6, Pirates 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.