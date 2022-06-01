Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes walks. Bryan Reynolds strikes out swinging. Michael Chavis homers to left field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Diego Castillo strikes out swinging. Rodolfo Castro strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 2, Dodgers 0.
Pirates second. Yu Chang strikes out swinging. Jack Suwinski grounds out to second base, Justin Turner to Freddie Freeman. Tyler Heineman singles to left field. Tucupita Marcano homers to center field. Tyler Heineman scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers third. Mookie Betts walks. Freddie Freeman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mookie Betts out at second. Trea Turner homers to left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Will Smith flies out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Edwin Rios walks. Justin Turner reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Edwin Rios out at second.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 4, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers sixth. Justin Turner walks. Chris Taylor singles to center field. Justin Turner to third. Gavin Lux called out on strikes. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging. Chris Taylor to second. Justin Turner scores. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow right field to Michael Chavis.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 4, Dodgers 3.
Pirates ninth. Tyler Heineman singles to right field. Tucupita Marcano out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, David Price to Freddie Freeman. Tyler Heineman to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep center field. Tyler Heineman scores. Michael Chavis is intentionally walked. Josh VanMeter called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Dodgers 3.
