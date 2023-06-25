Marlins third. Jonathan Davis homers to left field. Luis Arraez flies out to deep left field to Josh Palacios. Garrett Cooper lines out to third base to Rodolfo Castro. Bryan De La Cruz singles to shallow left field. Jesus Sanchez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Pirates 0.
Marlins eighth. Luis Arraez pops out to Rodolfo Castro. Garrett Cooper singles to center field. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to left field. Garrett Cooper to third. Jorge Soler pinch-hitting for Jesus Sanchez. Jorge Soler reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Garrett Cooper out at home. Yuli Gurriel singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Henry Davis to Nick Gonzales. Garrett Hampson to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Pirates 0.
