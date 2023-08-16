Mets second. Daniel Vogelbach lines out to shallow right field to Alfonso Rivas. DJ Stewart homers to right field. Omar Narvaez doubles to deep right center field. Rafael Ortega walks. Jonathan Arauz strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo walks. Francisco Lindor singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Brandon Nimmo to third. Rafael Ortega scores. Omar Narvaez scores. Pete Alonso grounds out to shortstop, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Alfonso Rivas.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Pirates 0.
Pirates third. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep center field. Bryan Reynolds homers to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Arauz to Pete Alonso. Jack Suwinski strikes out on a foul tip. Connor Joe walks. Endy Rodriguez grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 3, Pirates 2.
Mets fourth. Omar Narvaez grounds out to second base, Liover Peguero to Alfonso Rivas. Rafael Ortega doubles to deep right field. Jonathan Arauz strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo singles to left field. Rafael Ortega scores. Francisco Lindor pops out to shallow right field to Liover Peguero.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Pirates 2.
Mets fifth. Pete Alonso walks. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Jack Suwinski. Daniel Vogelbach walks. DJ Stewart homers to center field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Omar Narvaez flies out to shallow center field to Liover Peguero.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 6, Pirates 2.
Pirates sixth. Connor Joe singles to shallow center field. Endy Rodriguez flies out to left field to Brandon Nimmo. Liover Peguero flies out to shallow center field to Jeff McNeil. Alfonso Rivas hit by pitch. Connor Joe to second. Alika Williams singles to right field. Alfonso Rivas to third. Connor Joe scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes flies out to deep right field to DJ Stewart.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Pirates 3.
Mets seventh. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Jeff McNeil walks. Francisco Alvarez pinch-hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Francisco Alvarez strikes out swinging. DJ Stewart flies out to center field to Jack Suwinski. Omar Narvaez reaches on error. Jeff McNeil to third. Fielding error by Alfonso Rivas. Rafael Ortega singles to center field. Omar Narvaez to second. Jeff McNeil scores. Jonathan Arauz walks. Rafael Ortega to second. Omar Narvaez to third. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Mets 8, Pirates 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.