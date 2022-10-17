THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Pittsburgh Penguins
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|87
|Sidney Crosby
|2
|2
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|59
|Jake Guentzel
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|12
|.167
|F
|77
|Jeff Carter
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|43
|Danton Heinen
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|58
|Kris Letang
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|17
|Bryan Rust
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.222
|F
|16
|Jason Zucker
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.167
|F
|42
|Kasperi Kapanen
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|71
|Evgeni Malkin
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|D
|8
|Brian Dumoulin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|73
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|26
|Jeff Petry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|28
|Marcus Pettersson
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|15
|Josh Archibald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|23
|Brock McGinn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|25
|Ryan Poehling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|12
|22
|34
|35
|20
|4
|0
|2
|98
|.122
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-36
|22
|3
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Tristan Jarry
|2
|119
|2.02
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|0.938
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|64
|.938
|12
|22
|20
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|5.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|97
|.878
|4
|8
|22
