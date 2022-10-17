THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F87Sidney Crosby2246320009.222
F59Jake Guentzel22244010212.167
F77Jeff Carter2123220007.143
F43Danton Heinen2123201007.143
D58Kris Letang2033400003.000
F17Bryan Rust2213101009.222
F16Jason Zucker2123200006.167
F42Kasperi Kapanen2112100003.333
F71Evgeni Malkin21122410011.091
D8Brian Dumoulin2011400003.000
D73Pierre-Olivier Joseph2011120003.000
D26Jeff Petry2011120003.000
D28Marcus Pettersson2011140003.000
F67Rickard Rakell21015000010.100
F15Josh Archibald2000000005.000
F23Brock McGinn2000000001.000
F25Ryan Poehling2000000001.000
D44Jan Rutta2000220002.000
TEAM TOTALS2122234352040298.122
OPPONENT TOTALS24812-362230064.063
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Tristan Jarry21192.0220004640.938000
TEAM TOTALS21202.02000464.938122220
OPPONENT TOTALS21205.502001197.8784822

