THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F87Sidney Crosby1123120007.143
F59Jake Guentzel1112101016.167
F43Danton Heinen1022200004.000
D58Kris Letang1022100002.000
F17Bryan Rust1112100003.333
F16Jason Zucker1112200004.250
F77Jeff Carter1011220002.000
F42Kasperi Kapanen1101100003.333
F71Evgeni Malkin1101121005.200
D26Jeff Petry1011200002.000
D28Marcus Pettersson1011240001.000
F15Josh Archibald1000000004.000
D8Brian Dumoulin1000100003.000
D73Pierre-Olivier Joseph1000020000.000
F23Brock McGinn1000000000.000
F25Ryan Poehling1000000000.000
F67Rickard Rakell1000200007.000
D44Jan Rutta1000100000.000
TEAM TOTALS161218201220153.113
OPPONENT TOTALS1246-201420028.071
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Tristan Jarry1592.0310002280.929000
TEAM TOTALS1602.01000228.92961212
OPPONENT TOTALS1606.00100653.8872414

