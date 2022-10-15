THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 2022
Pittsburgh Penguins
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|87
|Sidney Crosby
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|F
|59
|Jake Guentzel
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|43
|Danton Heinen
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|58
|Kris Letang
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|17
|Bryan Rust
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|16
|Jason Zucker
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|77
|Jeff Carter
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|42
|Kasperi Kapanen
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|71
|Evgeni Malkin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|26
|Jeff Petry
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|28
|Marcus Pettersson
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|15
|Josh Archibald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|8
|Brian Dumoulin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|73
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|23
|Brock McGinn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|25
|Ryan Poehling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|67
|Rickard Rakell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|6
|12
|18
|20
|12
|2
|0
|1
|53
|.113
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-20
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|.071
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Tristan Jarry
|1
|59
|2.03
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.929
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|1
|60
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|.929
|6
|12
|12
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|53
|.887
|2
|4
|14
