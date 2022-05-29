Padres fifth. Jorge Alfaro singles to shallow infield. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base, Josh VanMeter to Roansy Contreras. Jorge Alfaro to third. Jose Azocar pops out to shallow infield to Tyler Heineman. Jurickson Profar homers to right field. Jorge Alfaro scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to shallow right field to Cal Mitchell.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Pirates 0.
Pirates eighth. Tucupita Marcano singles to right center field. Rodolfo Castro grounds out to shallow infield to Eric Hosmer. Tucupita Marcano to second. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep left field. Tucupita Marcano scores. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shallow right field to Eric Hosmer. Ke'Bryan Hayes to third. Josh VanMeter singles to left center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Diego Castillo strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Padres 2.
Padres tenth. Trent Grisham homers to right field. Jorge Alfaro scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 4, Pirates 2.
