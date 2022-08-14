Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. doubles to shallow left field. Joc Pederson doubles to deep left center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. J.D. Davis walks. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford flies out to deep right field to Greg Allen. Joc Pederson to third. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. J.D. Davis out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 1, Pirates 0.
Giants third. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to center field. Joc Pederson pops out to right field to Kevin Newman. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Brandon Crawford walks. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Thairo Estrada grounds out to first base, Bligh Madris to Tyler Beede.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 2, Pirates 0.
