Cardinals first. Dylan Carlson doubles to shallow left field. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Tyler O'Neill singles to shortstop. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Dylan Carlson scores. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Albert Pujols flies out to deep left field to Ben Gamel. Paul DeJong walks. Tyler O'Neill to second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Yadier Molina grounds out to shallow infield, JT Brubaker to Yoshi Tsutsugo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 1, Pirates 0.
Cardinals second. Harrison Bader singles to shallow infield. Tommy Edman grounds out to shallow infield, Hoy Park to Yoshi Tsutsugo. Harrison Bader to second. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Tyler O'Neill homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Harrison Bader scores. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep left field to Ben Gamel.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Pirates 0.
Cardinals sixth. Harrison Bader doubles to deep left field. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base, Hoy Park to Yoshi Tsutsugo. Harrison Bader to third. Dylan Carlson out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Harrison Bader scores. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Tyler O'Neill walks. Nolan Arenado lines out to left field to Ben Gamel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Pirates 0.
Cardinals eighth. Harrison Bader lines out to first base to Yoshi Tsutsugo. Tommy Edman homers to left field. Dylan Carlson hit by pitch. Paul Goldschmidt singles to center field. Dylan Carlson to third. Tyler O'Neill out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Cole Tucker. Dylan Carlson scores. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Albert Pujols lines out to deep left field to Ben Gamel.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 9, Pirates 0.
